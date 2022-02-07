Tamia Mpisane pregnancy rumours have been brewing since she married Royal AM chairman Andile last year and they’ve only gotten worse thanks to her social media appearances

Shauwn Mkhize recently posted a clip of her Makoti celebrating with the Royal AM fam and fans thought she was showing, then Tamia posted a pic with her tummy covered

Followers of the Mpisane clan were quick to ask Tamia about her questionable positioning in the picture, while many thought it fit to just claim that the new wifey is hiding her baby bump

Tamia Mpisane worsened the rumours surrounding her supposed twin pregnancy with her recent post on Instagram. The 25-year-old addition to the Mkhize-Mpisane clan uploaded a picture of herself looking pretty in a tight pink dress, holding a matching Dior purse over her abdomen.

Mzansi netizens are convinced that Tamia is hiding a baby belly in her latest IG post. Image: @tamia_mpisane/Instagram

Source: Instagram

While the image did not give anything too suspicious away, fans were already on a witch hunt after Mamkhize’s video featuring a slightly bloated-looking Tamia. So, many were quick to conclude that Tamia was hiding something behind her purse.

Several Mzansi netizens deduced that Tamia’s midriff concealing posture was the outcome of efforts to conceal her supposedly growing baby bump. Take a look at some of the comments peeps left concerning Tamia’s maternity status.

@ngobeniitu noted:

“Pregnancy looks good on you”

@_im_pali_m asked:

“Is it me or does she look pregnant?”

@hapilwe_m probed:

“Why is she hiding her pregnancy?”

@jernise24 added:

“Is the bag covering a bump Tam Tam?”

@mirrorblush said:

“Bump?”

@the_real_porsh quipped:

“We want to see the full dress, it looks great. Can you remove the bag”

@zandi_afrika wrote:

“Stunning mama”

Mzansi peeps convinced that Tamia Mpisane’s rumoured baby bump is showing in a clip posted by Shauwn Mkhize

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a recent video posted by Shauwn Mkhize had many convinced that a baby is on the way for the Mpisanes. Seems like the couple, who surprised Mzansi with a wedding out of the blue, might just be ready to expand their family.

The social media detectives are almost certain that they have uncovered Tamia Mpisane's pregnancy. The newlywed raised suspicions of a growing baby bump when Shauwn Mkhize shared a video of the Royal AM family dancing to celebrate a successful match, reported ZAlebs.

In the Instagram video that showed them dancing to their win against Stellenbosch FC, MaMkhize's daughter-in-law seemed to have a protruding belly and the case was deemed closed by followers.

