Mohale Motaung's fans are convinced that the media personality is changing his surname back after visiting Home Affairs recently

The radio presenter's followers speculated that he was dropping Somizi's surname from his ID following their failed marriage

Mohale did not mention what the visit was about but fans are convinced that he's finalising his divorce with SomGaga

Mzansi social media users are convinced that Mohale Motaung wants to drop the Mhlongo surname from his ID. The star shared that he was on his way to Home Affairs and his fans assumed he is trying to get rid of estranged hubby Somizi Mhlongo's surname.

Mohale Motaung visited Home Affairs recently. Image: @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

The media personality shared that he hopped he wouldn't spend the whole day at the department. Many were quick to share that he's finally ready to move on after his failed marriage.

According to ZAlebs, the radio personality posted on Twitter:

"I have to go to home affairs today - I’m hoping I don’t spend the whole day there."

Tweeps took to his timeline to speculate what the visit to the department was about.

@CaramelReed wrote:

"Changing your surname back?"

@ThapsUncle said:

"Apparently when you want to change back the surname you must come with that person."

@MthandeS commented:

"Are you returning the marriage certificate back sir. Don't fight me am still recovering from a kidney transplant."

@madamzoe wrote:

"The guy from Sarafina would have sent someone while he’s busy cooking mogodu with blue cheese in the comfort of his home. Good luck with the queue."

@Waltern016 added:

"It has something to do with Somgaga."

Mohale Motaung confirms dating rumours with Wiseman Zitha

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mohale Motaung has seemingly confirmed that he and actor Wiseman Zitha are dating. Somizi's estranged hubby shared cute snaps of himself with his new boo.

The two have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time as they've been spending a lot of time together and enjoying each other's company on special days and occasions.

Mohale Motaung took to Twitter to finally put the rumours to bed recently. Along with a red heart emoji, he captioned the cute snaps of himself with the love of his life:

"With the LOML @Wiseman_zither."

