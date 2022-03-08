Mohale Motaung has seemingly confirmed the rumours of his romance with actor Wiseman Zitha after he again shared snaps of the two of them on his timeline

Mohale called Wiseman the love of his life in the cute pics of the two of them rocking designer gowns and showing a bit of skin at an undisclosed venue

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the media personality's post, with some bringing up Mohale's estranged hubby Somizi's name

Mohale Motaung has seemingly confirmed that he and actor Wiseman Zitha are dating. Somizi's estranged hubby shared cute snaps of himself with his new boo.

The two have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time as they've been spending a lot of time together and enjoying each other's company on special days and occasions.

Mohale Motaung took to Twitter to finally put the rumours to bed recently. Along with a red heart emoji, he captioned the cute snaps of himself with the love of his life.

"With the LOML @Wiseman_zither," reports ZAlebs.

Peeps took to the media personality's comment section and shared mixed reactions to the pics. Others decided to drag Somizi into the matter:

@SelepeElvis said:

"We stan."

@Passionzee6 wrote:

"Nothing surprises us this days anymore you said Somizi was your LOML before now him."

@MusawenkosiLee commented:

"Isn't that Somizi's gown?"

@WillIam07779289 wrote:

"So cute."

@Munkie_Lhalhaz said:

"Yayivaaaaa?????? Love lives here."

Mohale Motaung trolled after sharing "stress eating" post

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mohale Motaung was trolled on social media after he posted that he's "stress eating" these days. The social media influencer was having amagwinya, a russian and fried chips when he posted about his eating disorder.

The radio personality's haters quickly pointed out that he never used to post such food when he was still with his estranged hubby, Somizi.

The trolls took shaded Mohale and alleged that he's missing the soft life he was used to when he and Somizi were still an item, reports ZAlebs. @made4p*ssy commented:

"You guys have a point, he never posted chips and russian while with *that guy*."

Source: Briefly News