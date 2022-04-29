Media personality Pearl Modiadie's love life has been in the spotlight following reports that she was seen kissing and cuddling Young, Famous and African star Andile Ncube

Modiadie rubbished the reports saying she and Ncube are just friends and she is in a relationship with someone she could not mention

New reports circulating on social media, however, seem to suggest that the mother of one is in a relationship with Kgosi Zimba, Denise Zimba's brother

Pearl Modiadie debunked claims that she is dating reality television star Andile Ncube following media reports. The radio and TV personality issued a statement on social media setting the record straight.

Pearl Modiadie is said to be dating Kgosi Zimba after denying claims that she is in a relationship with Andile Ncube. Image: @pearlmodiadie

She confirmed that she is not single but the man in her life is not the Young, Famous and African star. The statement read:

"I'm in a relationship that my partner and I have decided to keep private. Please also note that I'm merely putting this out as a sign of respect to our families, close friends and to clear this matter."

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula has put two and two together and managed to reveal to peeps who Pearl Modiadie's new love interest is, reports ZAlebs. According to the report, the stunner is dating Denise Zimba's brother Kgosi Zimba.

Musa Khawula alleges that the two were hooked up by Denise. Per the viral tweet, Kgosi Zimba dumped his fianceé of five years for the media personality.

