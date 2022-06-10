Controversial Mzansi media personality Zodwa Wabantu has been in the media for the wrong reasons lately

The star who trended after being banned from entering and performing in Malawi due to the nature of her work has struck again

According to reports, the Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored star is on the run after swindling event organisers of their money.

Zodwa Wabantu seems busy with the wrong things these days. The star, famous for dancing while naked, trended after being denied entry into Malawi.

Zodwa Wabantu has reportedly gone missing after receiving payment from event organisers and not showing up. Image: @zodwalibram

A letter from a government official stated that the star was being banned because she "has built her career and fame around morally degrading stage acts which include flaunting her nudity to audiences."

According to ZAlebs, Zodwa allegedly failed to show up for an event after receiving the full payment. That's not all; the star has been ghosting the event organisers after letting them down.

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula first reported that Zodwa had received a total of R10 000 from Rainbow Family but did not hold up her end of the deal. He wrote:

"Rainbow Family demands a R10 000 refund from Zodwa WaBantu after failing to show up for a performance at The Farm Guest Lodge; Benoni that was scheduled for the 4th June 2022. The event organisers are saying Zodwa WaBantu is now ignoring their calls."

Peeps weighed in on the matter, saying Zodwa must be dealing with a lot as she has been in the news.

@ConservaHeaux said:

"Bathong Zodwa!!!!!! Also y’all moving forward don’t give people their money upfront. Give them half at the start or like a 40% then the rest when they show up."

@Sfiso_DecentGuy commented:

"Zodwa is doing this a lot these days."

