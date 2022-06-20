The bad blood between Babes Wodumo and her hubby Mampintsha's mom, Zama Gumede, has reportedly gone from bad to worse

The Gqom singer apparently posted a WhatsApp status expressing how much she hates her mother-in-law and then quickly removed it

It was already too late when the Wololo hitmaker deleted the message because Zama had already seen it and fired back at the star

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Babes Wodumo and her mother-in-law are making headlines for all the wrong reasons again. Mampintsha's wife and his mom are reportedly fighting again.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's mother Zama Gumede are fighting again. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

The bad blood between the Wololo hitmaker and Zama Gumede has apparently gone from bad to worse. It all started again when Babes fired shots at Zama.

Zama did not hold back also when she heard what Babes said about her. ZAlebs reports that their beef started again when Babes Wodumo shared a heated WhatsApp status aimed at Zama.

Daily Sun reports that in the status, Babes expressed how much she "hates" her bae's mom. She said in the status:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"This is why I hate my mother-in-law. It's all the sh*t she does and she is full of drama."

It was too late when she removed the status because Zama had already seen it. She fired back and said she also doesn't like her son's makoti, adding that she hates the fact that Mampintsha tied the knot with her.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's mom Zama Gumede reconcile

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Wololo hitmaker Babes Wodumo and her mother in law Zama Gumede let what happened in the past stay there. The pair who had reportedly not seen eye to eye for some time after a public feud were now in good books.

It all started when Zama Gumede publicly accused Babes of disrespecting her and controlling her son Mampintsha. She even said that she disapproved of the celebrity couple's union.

According to The South African, Mampintsha's mother even accused the Redemption hitmaker of faking her pregnancy. The publication further stated that Zama made all these allegations in a video that went viral on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News