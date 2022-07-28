Sithelo Shozi has been in the news a lot since she revealed that her baby daddy Andile Mpisane used to physically abuse her when they were still together

The Mpisanes and Sithelo have been at loggerheads on social media since Sithelo Shozi's shocking revelation

Yesterday, Andile's sister Sbahle Mpisane blasted her former BFF in an explosive Twitter rant, but Sithelo decided to block all the negativity and live her best life

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Sithelo Shozi has no time to entertain negative energy. The stunner charted Twitter trends yesterday following Sbahle Mpisane's explosive interview on controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula's space.

Sithelo Shozi has decided not to pay attention to the noise surrounding her name. Image: @_sithelo.

Source: Instagram

Sbahle put her former best friend on full blast while defending her little brother Andile Mpisane. The fitness bunny asked why Sithelo didn't report to the police when she was being abused. She even suggested that Sithelo started dating Andile when he was still underage.

Sithelo's sister Ze fired back at Sbahle, seemingly mocking her accident in a now-deleted post. However, Sithelo Shozi decided to ignore the controversy surrounding her name.

The Durban-based DJ headed to her Instagram page to share a picture standing beside Louis Vuitton luggage bags. She also posted a picture with a spice message that read:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"The have to talk about you because when they talk about themselves, no one listens."

Somizi Mhlongo seemingly throws subtle shade at former BFF Unathi Nkayi for being fired from Idols SA

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Somizi Mhlongo is done with being friends with Unathi Nkayi, and nothing can convince him otherwise. The star seemed to suggest his former bestie was axed from the music singing competition Idols SA because of what she did to him.

The star once opened up about his fallout with the radio and television presenter, saying that he never wants to speak to her again. He also added that if ever they should work together, he will keep everything professional.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News