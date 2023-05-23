Cyan Boujee recently got the internet buzzing when she seemingly threw shade at amapiano star Pabi Cooper

Fans were convinced there is beef between the Pretoria-based club host and the Banyana ke Bafana hitmaker

It started when a fan complimented Cyan saying she reminded her of Pabi, but Cyan responded by saying it was embarrassing

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

It seems Cyan Boujee and Pabi Cooper are not in good books. Social media users were left with more questions than answers about their relationship after Cyan's exchange with a fan.

Cyan Boujee had the streets buzzing after firing shots at Pabi Cooper. Image: @cyan.boujee24 and @cooper_pabi

Source: Instagram

Celebrities usually beef with each other. Some keep their fights private while others like to bring them to social media.

Cyan Boujee takes a swipe at Pabi Cooper in a Twitter post

Social media users were convinced that there is bad blood between amapiano sensation Pabi Cooper and controversial media personality and DJ Cyan Boujee.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Cyan Boujee who recently made headlines after her spicy clap back at Sithelo Shozi also fired another shot at Pabi Cooper.

The matter started when Cyan responded to a Twitter user who suggested that she reminded her of the Banyana ke Bafana hitmaker. Responding to the fan, Cyan Boujee said the comparison was:

"Embarrassing"

Cyan Boujee's fans convinced she is beefing with Pabi Cooper after her spicy response

Twitter users took to the micro-blogging platform to share their thoughts on Cyan Boujee's cold response to a fan.

Peeps concluded that there is animosity between the two stars.

@fumaneee asked:

"Why would she say that? "

@MampuruKatleho commented:

"What did Pabi do to her?"

@_MbaliNhlapo commented:

"Pabi is gonna see this and be so confused "

@_millicent_d wrote:

"Mean girl this one. Bombastic Mean."

Cyan Boujee’s love life comes under spotlight after post about meeting a man and going home with him

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media influencer and content creator Honour Zuma, popularly known as Cyan Boujee, caused a buzz on Twitter for her spicy love life.

Cyan became the topic of the day after @Thee_Cherri posted that the content creator didn't waste time when she left with a guy she barely knew.

"Cyan is so real, I love her... She went to farmers market, met a guy there, left with him, slept at his place and got mavuso."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News