Langa Mavuso wants his people to know him through his music, so he puts all that he is into every song

Sharing what goes into writing a song, Lanag explained that he puts his truth into every word as he wants it to be relatable

Lanag is ready to write the second album but cannot tell what it will be as those moments of his life have not happened yet

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi artist Nkosinathi Nhlakanipho Mavuso, professionally known as Langa Mavuso, recently opened up about all he has been through, giving fans a deeper insight into his music.

Singer-songwriter Langa Mavuso has opened up about the importance of baring it all to his fans through his music. Image: @langamav

Source: Instagram

Langa prides himself on telling his story through his tracks. Be it heartbreak, loss, suffering or a triumph, Langa channels it all into his music.

Sharing his creative process, Langa explained: “I try to embrace all the truths of my life so that I can reflect experiences that people go through because I don't think that my experiences are unique,” reported TimesLIVE.

Being relatable, being human, is what Langa is about. He wants people to feel his music through experiences of their own, connect with it on a deeper level than just a groove.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Langa’s debut album, which was nominated for both a Sama and Feather Award, dropped in September 2020 and he is already buzzing to get onto the second.

Putting his truth into his albums, Langa does not know what the next will hold as his story is still being written.

“I'm excited to even start working on the second album… I'm going through a break-up, so this next album might be about a break-up or a make-up, we don't know, but we'll see.”

Langa Mavuso bags awesome recording deal with lit Mzansi label

South African gem, Langa Mavuso, is toasting to new prospects as the singer celebrates earning a brand new contract with record label Dream Team Africa. The songwriter is extremely excited to have joined such an amazing team, reported Briefly News.

Langa was previously signed to the world-renowned DJ Black Coffee's label, Soulistic Music. Drum reports that Langa described working with the DJ as beautiful because he caught a glimpse of Black Coffee's humility.

ZAlebs reports that Mavuso is really looking forward to building something memorable with his new record label, mostly because they have housed so many of his favourite artists in the past.

He said:

"My hope is to create impactful and healing work that reaches multitudes around the globe while representing the continent through music and art. I’m excited to execute some wild dreams and reach new heights."

Source: Briefly.co.za