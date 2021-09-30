Talented musician Langa Mavuso has got a lot to celebrate today after signing a shiny new deal with none other than Dream Team Africa

The soulful voice, previously affiliated with Black Coffee's label, Soulistic Music, is making a memorable name for himself in the industry

Langa is reported to be overjoyed by this achievement and looking forward to working with a company that has done such incredible things

South African gem, Langa Mavuso, is toasting to new prospects as the singer celebrates earning a brand new contract with record label Dream Team Africa. The songwriter is extremely excited to have joined such an amazing team.

Langa was previously signed to the world-renowned DJ Black Coffee's label, Soulistic Music. Drum reports that Langa described working with the DJ as beautiful because he caught a glimpse of Black Coffee's humility.

ZAlebs reports that Mavuso is really looking forward to building something memorable with his new record label, mostly because they have housed so many of his favourite artists in the past. He said:

"My hope is to create impactful and healing work that reaches multitudes around the globe while representing the continent through music and art. I’m excited to execute some wild dreams and reach new heights."

Langa Mavuso definitely has fans waiting eagerly to hear what he comes out with under his new team.

