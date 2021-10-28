Cassper Nyovest put out who he believes will make it in the Mzansi music game and he was right on the money

Sharing a clip of Sir Trill rapping, Cassper made it clear that there are a lot of hip hop guys who have made their way over to Amapiano

People were impressed by Cassper’s claims and took to the comment section to share their thoughts on his proclamations

Cassper Nyovest had his money on up and coming Amapiano artist Sir Trill, and best believe he’s delivered. Cass was grooving all the way to bragville.

Sir Trill is a vocalist who is dominating the Amapiano scene and it looks like he was a rapper before, just like Cassper Nyovest. Image: @casspernyovest

Taking to social media to hype up Sir Trill, Cassper made it known that this man can rap! Sharing an old clip of Sir Trill doing his thing, Cass clapped his boy home, reported SAHipHopMag.

Cassper shared:

Using this as a point to back up the fact that he is now dabbling in Amapiano, Cass hit peeps with the facts. “These are hip hop kids who chose to explore their talents to the fullest. Why is it a crime?”

Cass made his final point by highlighting that majority of the Piano scene is filled with artists who evolved from other genres. Growth is growth and people need to recognise it.

Seeing Cass’ claim, fans took to the comment section to praise Grootman for his on-point predictions. Amapiano is where it is at and peeps can no longer deny it.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@_CritiqueMike said:

“Time keeps proving you right Refiloe Are you a prophet or something?”

@Tebelelo_ spat fact:

“There's no enough money in SA hip-hop industry.80% of South Africans don't understand hip hop. People want to dance and put Savanna on the head.”

@Gomotse46313585 dropped proof:

@Qhawenation3 joked:

