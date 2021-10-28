Kid X and Kwesta are no strangers to sharing a workspace and the two rappers might just be going back into their old ways

Kid X has killer bars and recently shared that was considering a career path in ghostwriting for some of Mzansi's artists

Kwesta saw the rapper's post and jumped on the opportunity of being his longtime friend's potential first client

In an industry where ghostwriting is highly frowned upon, Kid X went out on a limb to avail his services for rappers who could use a helping hand. Kwesta saw his friend's post and jumped on the train, suggesting that the two could cook up a little something-something together.

SA Hip Hop Mag reports that Kid X may just become the man behind many future hits in Mzansi. The rapper admits he has only ever written for him but is open to coming up with a lyric or two for others. The Pass n Special hitmaker reveals he is super excited about this new venture as might just become a norm for him.

Kwesta caught wind of the tweet which sparked the idea of being Kid X's very first client. The Spirit hitmaker says he might just have the perfect beat for X to play around with and maybe the two of them could create a massive hit.

This was a super bold move of Kwesta considering many people look down on ghostwriting when it comes to the rap industry. Listeners enjoy having the lyrics come from the person delivering them. Yet when it comes to these two, peeps seem to be keen on the group project.

Kwesta clears things up, says he had no financial interest in Ayanda Jiya's EP

Briefly News reported Kwesta has denied that he suffered financially when Ayanda Jiya's latest EP, Queen, was pulled off from official music streaming platforms.

The rapper has reacted to reports that he lost a few coins due to the dispute between the singer and her record label. The Ngud' hitmaker said he only featured in one song on Ayanda's album titled Love Me.

He told ZAlebs that he featured in the singer's project for free and had no financial interest in it. The star said he suffered no financial loss at all even when the EP was taken down.

"It had no financial gains for me and it had no financial loss for me."

In a statement the rapper posted on Instagram, he also shared that he had no involvement in the distribution of the EP.

