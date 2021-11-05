Zingah Says He's Upcoming Album Will Officially Resurrect Mzansi Hip Hop

Zingah Lotj has said that he is the solution to the problems that Mzansi hip-hop is currently facing

The genre used to rule the airwaves but has been forced to take a back seat since Amapiano started popping a few years ago

The rapper, who is preparing to drop a hip-hop album, is confident that the upcoming project will resurrect the rap genre

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Zingah Lotj has shared that he's the one who will revive the "dying" Mzansi hip-hop industry. There's been a lot of talks about the state of rap in Mzansi after Amapiano started ruling the airwaves a few years back.

Zingah is preparing to drop a hip-hop album. Image: @zingah_lotj

Source: Instagram

Hip-hop has taken a back seat since the yanos became popular. The genre used to rule the airwaves but most people who were hip-hop heads have jumped to the yanos wave.

Many people have been saying that hip-hop is dead but Zingah has shared that he's upcoming album will revive the genre. He boastfully shared that he's the solution to the problem.

In an interview with Moziak Magazine, the rapper said he's here to end the conversation over hip-hop's death. He added:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I think I’m here to end that conversation. South African hip hop is about to be well represented. If anyone dares utter that the genre is dead, I will be here to show them that this is the official resurrection."

According to SAHipHopMag, the star added that all Mzansi music genres can co-exist.

Zingah signs promising contract with VTH Season

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zingah is about to blow up. The rapper has signed an epic deal with VTH Season. The star signed the promising new contract with the music marketing agency recently.

The dope partnership will help the musician spread his wings. He has been in the Mzansi music industry for a few years and has not been able to crack the international music market.

The artist was part of CashTime Life where he worked with successful South African rapper K.O. After he left the record label, the musician has been building his brand by himself. He has dropped a couple of project on his own and has been featured by many artists in the country.

Source: Briefly.co.za