Halala, rapper Zingah, signs promising new contract, with VTH Season

Mzansi rapper Zingah has signed a promising new contract with renowned music marketing agency VTH Season

The agency is known for promoting music for big artists and marketing their music across the world

The musician shared that he hopes VTH Season will also take his career to new levels that he could not reach on his own

Zingah is about to blow up. The rapper has signed an epic deal with VTH Season. The star signed the promising new contract with the music marketing agency recently.

Rapper Zingah has signed a promising new contract with VTH Season. Image: @zingah_lotj

Source: Instagram

The dope partnership will help the musician spread his wings. He has been in the Mzansi music industry for a few years and has not been able to crack the international music market.

The artist was part of CashTime Life where he worked with successful South African rapper K.O. After he left the record label, the musician has been building his brand by himself. He has dropped a couple of project on his own and has been featured by many artists in the country.

According to TshisaLIVE, the star said he hoped the new deal will help him reach new levels.

"I've seen what they've done they just have great work and I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do with myself because I have great ideas."

After the news of his deal broke, Zingah's peers in the industry and fans took to his Instagram page to congratulate him.

Check out some of the comments below:

tshiamo_maestro said:

"You put in the WORK… congrats bro."

aubreyqwana wrote:

"Get them Zingah, get them and don’t you ever let them leave."

mojelo_mojelo commented:

"Congratz nja yam."

gyre_sa wrote:

"Congratulations."

wandiso_kuhle added:

" 'Yabona these cheek bones will get me million dollar modelling deals I'm telling you'. Congrats on your deal with @vthseason Bhuda Tingah."

Source: Briefly.co.za