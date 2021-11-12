'Be Alive': Beyoncé Drops New Single, Soundtrack to Will Smith's 'King Richard'

Beyoncé has dropped a new single, titled Be Alive , which is the official soundtrack of Will Smith's upcoming film, King Richard

It is reported that Bey's fans from across the world lost it when they heard the full song for the first time

Will plays the character of Venus and Serena Williams's father in the movie set to premiere on 19 November

Beyoncé has finally dropped new music. The superstar has released a single titled Be Alive. The song is a soundtrack to Will Smith's highly-anticipated movie, King Richard.

The film is expected to premiere in cinemas on 19 November. According to reports, the lyrics to Queen B's new track appeared in the trailer of the film last month.

According to Daily Mail, Will bragged recently that the song's lyrics were perfect for his upcoming movie. Pop Sugar reports that Bey's fans from across the globe went crazy when they heard the full song for the first time.

Listen to the song by Jay-Z wife below:

Will Smith plays role of Venus and Serena Williams' dad in 'King Richard'

In related news, Briefly News reported that Will Smith portrays the character of King Richard in the movie about Serena and Venus Williams' pops. The film based on a true story is set to hit cinemas on 19 November.

It tells the story of the tennis superstars' dad from the time his daughters were young and at school and how he inspired them to become who they are today.

The trailer of the movie was shared by @chuuzus on Twitter on Wednesday, 28 July. The tweep captioned the post:

"Will Smith playing Serena and Venus Williams' father in a movie... I can’t wait to see this."

