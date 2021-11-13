ABBA Breaks Record With 10th No. 1 Album, Ties With U2 and Queen for Top Spot

ABBA has broken records, securing their 10th no.1 album on the UK charts with the release of their latest project "Voyage"

Only two other bands have ever reached this milestone- U2 and Queen

The group shared a heartwarming message, thanking their fans for their support over the years

Voyage is ABBA's tenth No. 1 album in the U.K. The milestone marks a rare threshold in the country which only two other groups- U2 and Queen- have ever reached!

Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

ABBA has now reached the No. 1 spot on the U.K. albums chart with 10 releases, and Voyage marks their first new leader in nearly 30 years, Forbes reports.

With impressive sales and streaming numbers, the project is also the UK's fastest-selling album in the UK in the last 4 years, since Ed Sheeran’s ÷ (Divide).

Celebrating the news, ABBA had this to say:

“We are so happy that our fans seem to have enjoyed our new album as much as we enjoyed making it! We are absolutely over the moon to have an album at the top of the charts again!” The South African reports.

"Thank you for the music": Pop legends ABBA release their 1st album in 40 years

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Swedish pop icons ABBA have made a comeback over 40 years since the release of their last album. The music group, which features members Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid - forming the acronym ABBA - have not released any new music since their split in 1982.

Their newest project titled Voyage went live on Thursday evening, EWN reports. Fans were also pleasantly surprised to see virtual avatars of the stars posted on album covers.

The holograms are meant to look like the 1979 versions of themselves.

While fans were overjoyed to have the group back together for what many expect will be the last time ever, one critic was not at all impressed with the offering, CNN reports.

Taking to a popular publication, one critic described ABBA's ninth album as a "disappointment".

Check out what social media users had to say about his sour remarks:

justinkendter said:

"I loved ABBA."

iamdimples28 said:

"Dancing Queens once again!"

engie_fragrance said:

"Taste varies. Don't ever forget that before you go criticizing someone's hard work!"

mysterie25 said:

"This is crap. They didn’t create this album to impress anyone, they made it because they felt the need to make music together again. They’re not the same people that they were in the 70s so don’t expect the 70s music, they have evolved and they have aged as well so their music is going to be different. The critics can suck it."

antho___ny2 said:

"Y’all still my favorite band of all time."

solamyke said:

"Hmmmmm, this is one news I waited 40 years for, it's so wonderful."

a231023 said:

"I'm happy seeing them back on track, Thank you for the music haha."

