A young woman, Charlotte Robinson-Cook, is an internet entertainer and she dances to pay tribute to the African continent

The professional choreographer uploaded a video on TikTok and many Africans are now sharing their reactions

The girl seems to be aware that the sounds are African and some people say the original music is Angolan

Charlotte Robinson-Cook is a young woman who is based in Perth, Australia and has just paid tribute to the African continent. The young woman is a professional dancer and an avid user of social media platforms.

In many of her videos on Instagram and TikTok, the young lady is seen killing it with her clean and smooth dance moves. As a professional dancer and choreographer, Charlotte dedicated her recent clip to Africa.

The lady has captioned her viral video on TikTok and also tagged Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana as the flags are displayed. The clips are not only grabbing the focus of Africans but the audience from all over the globe. She wrote:

“@aliciaalexandra can confirm socks are easier| dc: @Tileh Pacbro | #fyp #foryoupage #afrodance. Tileh pacbro NetflixKenya - Tileh Pacbro.”

Australian girl, Charlotte Robinson-Cook has noted Africa's superiority. Image: @CharlotteR-C/UGC

Source: UGC

The post reads:

@User9392 said:

“Angola.”

@Pim Fortuin said:

“I am obsessed by your moves.”

@Yxangchasetv said:

“Angolans are the best dancers, no cap.”

@Ivanda said:

“Aww the Ghanaians are grateful for acknowledgement.”

@Sophie said:

“She understood the assignment.”

@Bree said:

“Kenyans also appreciate the tag.”

@Choreographer said:

“Proud to be Kenyan Keke.”

@JohnnyTuivasa-Check said:

“Kill it every time.”

@Daniela Cardoso said:

“The song is Angolan and the moves should be from Angola.”

@Migzaramus said:

“Reminds me of some Dominican music. Cool to hear the African influence.”

