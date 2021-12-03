South Africans are seriously stunned by a young woman who is showing her admiration for Makhadzi’s producer, Prince Benza

Benza is a man who is quietly doing his thing behind the scenes for Makhadzi and is praised for being humble as he hugged his fan

Mzansi networkers are now urging all celebrities to follow in the talented guy’s footsteps and have some moment with their admiring fans

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Makhadzi's producer is a hit in the music space and in a viral video clip on social media channels, one emotional fan can be seen admiring Prince Benza. Benza is the man behind so many hits performed by the Limpopo-based muso.

Prince is also praised for being humble and he is seen giving all the attention to his fans who really wish him the best in his career. Looking at the clip, Benza is holding a woman who is even crying, shouting, "Ke rata Prince!" ("I love Prince!")

The woman is seriously impressed and asks her friends to take a snap with the gifted guy. At the same time, another lad also shows up to praise Benza’s talents and urges him to keep working hard.

Benza is the brains behind the song Ngwago featuring Makhadzi as well as songs such as Mathata Aka. There is no doubt why the woman is so impressed because the songs are topping the charts in Mzansi.

A young woman is receiving all the attention after showing her love to Prince Benza. Image: @KulaniCool/BenzaPrince/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kulani uploaded the viral clip on social media and Briefly News takes a look at the comments from many social networkers.

The post reads:

@AndielRae said:

“Shoutout to him man, most of the celebrities in SA don't know how to treat fans.”

@Khuma_Man said:

“Mara le gender sometimes ithanda idrama, serious.”

@ThabangMogoboy said:

“He's Limpopo's finest @PrinceBenzaa.”

@Molebatsi_Nemo said:

“Okay, and the Prince was so gentle and even requested that they take a picture of her with him. Such a humble dude... I wish him all the best and hey, Hunters can do that to anyone.”

@Mbilu_Yanga said:

“Something I would do if I met Beyonce.”

Makhadzi takes on Botswana: “Queen humbling herself in front of a queen”

In a related article, Briefly News posted that it can be said that Makhadzi is one of Africa's most favourite people at the moment.

The down to earth celeb has been riding the wave of her music career and recently landed up in Botswana. Much to her surprise, she was welcomed with open arms and treated like one of their own.

The South African reported that the Ghanama hitmaker has made it so big that she will soon be marking on a world tour that will take her all the way to the US. The 25-year-old went from visiting KZN for the first time to preparing her passport for an American show.

Source: Briefly.co.za