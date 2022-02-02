Rap duo Champagne69 has hyped their fans up with the release of the art work for their upcoming album Waves Never Die

Following a two-year hiatus, the two rappers are ready to release the new project for their fans

The two hip-hop artists fans and industry mates said they are ready for new music from their faves after waiting for two years

Hip-hop duo Champagne69 is gearing up to drop new music after a two-year hiatus. The two rappers have been cooking up new music for the past two years and they're finally ready to share it with their fans.

Champagne69 has released the artwork for ‘Waves Never Die’. Image: @champagne69

Source: Instagram

They've been releasing singles for the past couple of years and this year they're going big. Their debut album Waves Never Die will drop anytime this year.

Champagne69 took to Instagram to share the official artwork for their new project, reports SlikourOnLife. The hip-hop artist told their fans that they worked with some of the finest rappers in the game.

"2022 is about to go crazy!" they added.

Champagne69's fans took to their comment section to share that it's about time because they've been waiting for a long time for the new drop.

brizzy_savage said:

"Up up from here."

djddoubled wrote:

"LETS GOOOOO!!!!! It’s about that time."

sirr.frosty commented:

"#SAHIPHOP IS COMING BACK!!"

lifeofnaes_ said:

"I'm Exciteddd you Guys!!!"

sandilem_ added:

"This is dope."

