Nasty C's birthday is off to a fantastic start as his come back single Stalling has placed number 3 across all genres on Apple Music

The track was released just a day ago after fans waited two whole years to hear some new music after Zulu Man With Some Power

The build-up to this new release had fans anxiously excited when Nasty C shared a photo from a cool Matrix inspired photoshoot

Nasty C has just turned 25 and the new year seems to be off to a great start. Just a day after releasing his new song Stalling, the heartbreak anthem is already topping Apple Music charts.

Nasty C has had a week filled with win after win. The rapper just released his brand new single after two years without new projects and has the ultimate birthday gift to accompany that new song feeling.

The musician took to Instagram to share the amazing news that his anti-Valentine's Day single has placed third across all genres on the Apple Music charts. He wrote:

"We’re Number 3 ACROSS ALL GENRES!! Thank you to everybody listening to #Stalling... I hope that if you relate to it, it’s because of something that happened long ago & not recently."

Followers took to the comments to help wish him a happy birthday and congratulate him on the killer track.

@young_nasty_c1 said:

"On repeat since last night."

@nigel_chihno commented:

"Nah coz you snapped bro."

_@goodheartedbadboy wrote:

"Stalling ... is pure... pain that song is so beautiful ion even know what to say for real."

@mayson_angus added:

"Ivyson never made a bad song "

With his new single being such a hit, it can be seen that Nasty C meant every word when TimesLIVE reported that, unlike other musicians, he has no plans to jump onto the Amapiano wave.

