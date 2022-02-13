Sindiswa Seakhoa Passes Away, South Africa Loses Another Bright Talent

South Africa is mourning the loss of another talented artist after Sindiswa Seakhoa passed away

South Africans have taken to social media to share their reactions to the news of the artist's passing

Seakhoa was the founder of the South African Literary Awards and will be sorely missed

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Sindiswa Seakhoa, the founder of the South African Literary Awards has sadly passed away.

Praise- Poet Jessica Mbangeni shared the tragic news on social media and paid tribute to the late artist.

Sindiswa Seakhoa tragically passed away, leaving South Africa with one less artist. Photo credit: @Sindiswa Seakhoa

Source: Facebook

Jessica is struggling to come to terms with the loss of her friend. South Africans are also coming to terms with the news of the loss of another talent.

Social media users have taken to the internet to share their reactions to the news that Sindiswa Seakhoa has passed away v

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@lebomashile·:

"Rest in perfect peace Sindiswa Seakhoa, artist and organizer. Another light has gone way too soon.

My deepest condolences to Bra Raks, their children, the entire family, loved ones near and far, and members of the literary and creative community. "

@SibusisoNkosi3·:

"Ohh what a great loss to the arts and literary industry. Usisi Sindiswa Seakhoa was the driving force behind the SA Literary Awards May her soul Rest In Peace ."

Kuli Roberts: 3 Moving moments that late star will be remembered for by Mzansi

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the country is still mourning the loss of Kuli Roberts. The media personality passed on on Wednesday night, according to her family statement.

The hashtag #RIPKuliRoberts has been trending on social media since the news of her death broke. The star has been a journalist, actress and media personality for decades and Mzansi fell in love with her authenticity and happiness when she was around ordinary citizens.

Tributes have been pouring in from the late star's celeb friends and fans. It's still unbelievable that the funny and witty Kuli is no more. Briefly News takes a look at three moments that Mzansi will forever remember Kuli Roberts for.

SA celebs share touching tributes to late Kuli Roberts

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi celebs have joined scores of people who have reacted to the passing of media personality Kuli Roberts. The star passed away on Wednesday night, according to her family statement.

The actress died in Johannesburg, it has been confirmed. She left behind her two children and grandchildren, according to the statement.

Kuli Roberts' peers in the entertainment industry have taken to social media to share their heartfelt tributes and condolences to her fam and friends. The #RIPKuliRoberts is currently trending high on social media as celebs, media personas and her fans say goodbye to the bubbly journo.

Source: Briefly News