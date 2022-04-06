DJ Tira, Focalistic, Big Zulu, Kabza De Small and Kwesta, among others, were seen chilling together at a house and peeps believe they're cooking new music together

The South African music giants were having a good time and sharing ideas in the snaps that were posted online by Makoya Bearings

Mzansi music lovers are convinced that the popular stars, including Beast and Felo Le Tee were cooking a new hit on the day the snaps were taken

South African music giants got together for a chillas recently. DJ Tira, Focalistic, Kabza De Small, Kwesta, Big Zulu, Beast and Felo Le Tee were snapped chilling together in Johannesburg a few days back.

DJ Tira, Kabza De Small and Big Zulu, among others, were spotted chilling together. Image: @djtira, @kabelomotha_, @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Makoya Bearings took to social media to share the cool pics of the popular artists chilling together at a mansion. They were seemingly discussing business during the get-together.

Mzansi music lovers took to Tira's comment section on Instagram to react to the pics. Many of them agreed that the top dogs of the Mzansi music industry were discussing their next him during the meeting.

noks2_m said:

"The richest minds in one room."

bathini_dakarr wrote:

"Big, big game. Big Dawgs."

benjamin_keakopa commented:

"Something is seriously cooking here."

leinnety wrote:

"You guys are planning a hit song."

nonke.nonke said:

"SA music industry in one room."

nhlaka_othanda_izinto commented:

"What I can say, it's good to see artist, DJs, producers and owners chilling together."

youngwisi wrote:

"This is what we always want to see... United guys, look how beautiful this picture is."

ghana_mbem added:

"IHeavy le room yoh. Hope you guys are discussing something big."

DJ Tira shares rare look into studio session with Kabza De Small

In other music news, Briefly News reported that DJ Tira and fellow musical frontman Kabza De Small made waves on the socials this week after being spotted in the studio. The pair got together for a groovy music-making session where it seems drinks and good vibes were readily flowing.

Looking at the images, it's clear that successful music is a collaborative game and the two local golden boys are sharing in their genius. It's definitely a friendly move away from the usual competitiveness in the music industry.

Taking to his Instagram account, DJ Tira shared a friendly message for his fellow producer. He made sure to give Kabza all his flowers and fans were here for the little bromance.

