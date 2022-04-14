American singer and songwriter Kelly Rowland took to social media to announce that she's in the country and has been spotted with South African celebrities

After hearing that the singer was in the country, DJ Zinhle took to Twitter to express how she would like to gift the singer with some Era by Zinhle jewellery

South African tweeps came up with different ways to help the producer send her gift by suggesting she get the artist's contacts through public figures who made big moves in Hollywood

Member of iconic girl group Destiny's Child, Kelly Rowland, announced that she has landed in Mzansi by responding to a tweet, saying she's here in SA now. The singer hasn't yet revealed why she's in the country, but many photos of her and other South African celebrities have surfaced on the internet.

Kelly Rowland shared on Twitter that she's in the country. Image: Getty Images and @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

As other South African celebrities had access to the award-winning star, others didn't want to meet her but instead gift her with their products. South African DJ and producer DJ Zinhle took to Twitter, to express that she would like to gift Kelly some Era by Zinhle jewellery. After the DJ's tweet, Mzansi came up with ideas to help Zinhle get her gift to Kelly.

"Sitting here thinking about how I can get my jewellery to Kelly Rowland yaz."

Some Twitter users came up with hilarious ways for the D to get in contact with Kelly, with some saying she can get in contact with Trevor Noah or Grammy winner Black Coffee, who might be able to help her succeed.

@Given_Maps said:

"Black Coffee surely has her numbers."

Others mentioned the singer under DJ Zinhle tweet @ko_lucie said:

"@KELLYROWLAND Our lovely. Would love to gift you her gorgeous jewellery while you are still in South Africa."

@InHisTimes said:

"@KELLYROWLAND Welcome to SA, we need you to see the gorgeous jewellery by the number 1 female DJ in Africa please."

@ajanassunflower said:

"@KELLYROWLAND our Era gem would like for you to wear her jewels. Please get in touch with her."

@boitumelolutha1 said:

"@KELLYROWLAND Hey this is DJ Zinhle, the biggest female DJ in Africa. She also has a jewelry line @erabydjzinhle. We would like to send you a package."

Others couldn't help but throw a little shade by mentioning radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda, with @The7thKid_ZA saying:

"Give it to Sis Anele, she'll hand deliver it to Kelly when they have lunch."

Kelly Rowland announces she's landed in SA, Mzansi hilariously suggests she's here to fight Anele Mdoda

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi found themselves in stitches after suggesting that Kelly Rowland might be in the country to fight Anele Mdoda following her old tweet that said the singer isn't beautiful.

When Kelly announced that she's in the country, Anele was trending and peeps were proposing that the singer gets into a boxing match with Anele. The radio host caused a stir on social media back in 2019 when she said the singer only looks good with make-up on.

Although the radio host made tweet years ago, her name still pops up every time Kelly Rowland posts pictures on social media. There was a time when both Anele and Kelly were spotted rocking the same swimsuit while on holiday and tweeps didn't hold back in comparing the public figures, with most people saying Kelly Rowland wore it better.

