Award-winning singer Mkhadzi bagged another award win in her music career as Nickelodeon Africa's Favourite African Star yesterday

The Kulakwe hitmaker took to Instagram to share the exciting news in a post where she reminisced about the humble beginnings of her career before hitting the charts

South African celebrities and fans congratulated the chart-topping Limpopo artist by saying the award is well deserved by the energetic performer

Limpopo artist, Makhandzi has taken the South African music industry by storm with her superstar quality. From her energy-packed performances during her live shows and awards to dominating the music charts with her single Ghanama featuring Prince Benza. The lead single from her album African Queen also went platinum last year in December.

Mzansi is ecstatic about Makhadzi's win for Nickelodeon Africa's "Favourite African Star" award

With the title of her album setting the intentions for her music career, it is no wonder that it has manifested in receiving a Nickelodeon award. Yesterday the chart-topping artist received great news about winning a Nickelodeon Africa award in the category of Favourite African Star.

The news was announced on Twitter by Nickelodeon Africa:

"CONGRATULATIONS to @MakhadziSA for winning the category of Favourite African Star! You're the boss! #KCA"

Makhadzi also took to Instagram this morning to share the news and thanked Mzansi for voting for her and accepting her.

"One minute you see me dancing and sweating... selling my cd at train stations, taxi ranks or in front of shops in different corners of Tembisa and around Limpopo...the next I am here as an African star.

"Thank you very much to everyone who voted for me... we won the Favorite African Star. Thank you very much for accepting me for who I am. I love you.

South African celebrities and the artist's fans flooded the comment section to congratulate her, with @majorleaguedjz saying:

"Congratulations!"

Afrotainment record label founder, @djtira said:

"Shine, Makhadzi!"

@lorraine_guyo said

"You deserve it, my darling. Congratulations and to more wins!"

@willy_mabilo said:

"Congratulations, Queen!"

@queenkakhubandlovu added:

"Congratulations, we love you Queen!"

@mumsyrakgoale added:

"You deserve everything good coming your way and more. Congratulations."

“True inspiration”: Makhadzi shares that she bought her R4 million mansion cash

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the Matorokisi hitmaker bought a R4 million mansion in cash after putting in the hard work. The singer gave her fans a tour of her massive house in a video that was posted on Youtube by Fresh Trendz.

Makhadzi's fans flooded the publication's post on YouTube to congratulate the award-winning artist with others saying they are inspired by her hard work as it as she's now reaping the fruits of her labour big time.

Others added that they are happy for the artist and hope that many more wins will come her way in the future as she continues to consistently drop hits.

