South African Amapiano music artist Mas Musiq is trending after a recent big win thanks to his hit album, Auti 'eSharp

Mas Musiq's fans took to social media to celebrate him being nominated in a major category in the 2022 SAMAs - Amapiano Album of the Year

Fans were excited for Mas Musiq as they flooded the timeline to share their fave's big milestone, which many think is overdue

Mas Musiq is set to possibly win big at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs). The musician is well known for his smooth Amapiano tracks on the album, Auti 'eSharp.

Mas Musiq is a crowd favourite for the 2022 SAMAs win for Amapiano Album of the Year with 'Auti 'eSharp'. Image: Instagram/@mas_msuiq

Mas Musiq has been recognised for his dance-inducing tunes and remarkable body of work. The DJ's fans took to Twitter to celebrate his nomination news.

Mas Musiq nominated for major SAMAs category with album Auti 'eSharp

Mas Musiq was nominated for Album of the Year in this year's SAMA awards. According to HYPE Magazine, the artist is nominated alongside Young Stunna and Kamo Mphela.

Mas Musiq's nomination was shared on Twitter by the SAMAs, and his fans are eager for him to win.

Mas Musiq fans excited about his nomination for Auti 'eSharp

Fans of the Amapiano artist were ecstatic that he was getting the recognition he deserved. Many wished Mas Musiq well as he is the clear crowd favourite.

@rabe_thepluggie commented:

"I'm glad Mas Musiq finally has a SAMA nomination now though. It's about time."

@inkunzemabala tweeted:

"Happy Mas Musiq is getting his flowers. He’s really good. 1632!"

@lazola_ commented:

"Mas Musiq gave us a masterpiece!"

@KushtopianQueen wrote:

"Mas Musiq definitely deserves this, but Young Stunna did a good job too."

@NwaizerNKU commented:

"Ya’ll capping if you don’t think that Mas Musiq had the best album last year."

@Nhlamulo__M wrote:

"We don’t give Mas musiq the credit he deserves for this masterpiece, man."

