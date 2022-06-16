The self-proclaimed king of Amapiano , Kabza De Small , is back with another banging album titled KOA 2 , which he dropped on Thursday morning

, , , The award-winning yanos producer features the likes of Young Stunna, Ami Faku and Daliwonga in the new banging project

Amapiano lovers took to the timeline to praise their fave for constantly giving them hits and his collab with Young Stunna is also making waves

Kabza De Small is trending on social media after dropping his fire album titled KOA II. The first King of Amapiano album also did well, but his fans think that Kabza outdid himself with KOA II.

Source: Instagram

Kabza features the likes of Ami Faku, Young Stunna and Daliwonga in the new project that dropped on Thursday morning, 16 June. His collab with Young Stunna in the project is also making waves on the timeline.

Amapiano lovers have taken to Twitter to praise Kabza De Small for constantly dropping nice music. Many agreed that he is a musical genius.

@prettyboi_kurry said:

"Witnessing Kabza evolve musically must be one of the greatest things. His emotional piano really be hits!"

@HlabanganiElihl wrote:

"As long as Kabza De Small is still doing music, Amapiano won't die."

@PhiwokuhleZA commented:

"Young Stunna is an anomaly, a unicorn in the male piano vocalists category, lyrically uyak’cisha, vocally uyak’cisha, la’awti is just different man. #Kabza #KOA2."

@Amazing18508852 said:

"You can’t convince me otherwise but what Kabza did on this album is pure musical genius from production and identifying the perfect vocalists for all the features."

@Mr_Sivile added:

"Like it or not, Kabza De Small always drops fire music."

Kabza De Small fuses Maksandi with Amapiano

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Kabza De Small was busy in studio fusing new sounds with Amapiano. The music producer was working on a track that mixed Maskandi with Amapiano.

A video of the artist in studio jamming to the new song in which he merges Maskandi with Amapiano did the rounds on social media. Kabza was seen bopping his head to the track while a friend hyped him up.

The clip of the famous artist in studio was shared on Twitter by @ReaDaSoul. Rea said Kabza was now making Maskandi Amapiano. Tweeps took to Rea's comment section and shared that a few other Amapiano artists were also making similar songs.

