Award-winning singer Sjava has explained why he used the services of a sing language interpreter in his Umcebo music video

The talented musicians shared that the hearing impaired community also deserves to hear the type of stories he tells in his songs

King David Studio fans took to the outlet's comment section on YouTube and praised Sjava for opening up about his life and music

Sjava has explained why he used a sign language interpreter in his Umcebo music video. The award-winning musician sat down with YouTuber King David recently.

The Umama hitmaker shared that he felt the hearing impaired were missing out on his music. He said the hearing impaired community deserves to hear the stories he tells in his music.

TshisaLIVE reports that he got in touch with translator sis Fortune when he thought of the brilliant idea. Speaking on the King David Studio, Sjava shared that sis Fortune sometimes comes to his shows and translates when he is performing.

"I felt like there is so much they miss out on in terms of what I’m saying. I had a girl who is deaf when I was staying in Melville. Trusts me, she had a sound system, she had all the CDs."

Reacting to the interview, many people praised Sjava for opening up about his life and love for music.

Taolo Salwaan wrote:

"Never seen Sjava open up like this, this is one for the books."

Elias Thibs said:

"This man isn't ordinary, he's a very deep thinker, in the mould of Ray Phiri. His level of consciousness is very deep. Sjava has started a movement to remind us that we must be rooted in our traditions and culture. I love this man more. This is so eye opening."

Redeemed And Loved commented:

"Wisdom right there!! young people should learn from this guy he knows where he comes from and where he is heading to. Very realistic individual . Listening from the UK."

Silars Amu wrote:

"Loving this: Love Sjava, GENUINE and Authentic, breathes love, Easy to connect: easy to Love."

Ayanda Dlamini added:

"Sjava is a BIG deal for Isizwe sakwaZulu and South Africa as a whole. I always look forward to the release of his music. Thoroughly enjoyed this interview. Thank you so much Mr. David."

Sjava shows love to Moonchild Sanelly

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sjava took to social media recently to show love to Moonchild Sanelly. The Umama hitmaker took to Twitter and posted a snap of Moonchild Sanelly recording in studio.

The singer did not mention whether they were together in studio with Moonchild on the day the snap was taken or whether they are working on a new song together.

Along with a crown and a red heart emoji, the award-winning Mzansi musician captioned his post:

"Very special, Moonchild Sanelly."

