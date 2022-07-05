Amapiano artist Focalistic has reached 1 million listeners on Spotify thanks to his hits such as Ke Star , Champion Sound and Ke Star Remix

Ever since he drop songs with Nigerian superstar, Davido, Foca has been doing numbers on digital music streaming platforms and performing at packed venues overseas including Portugal

The yanos musician, who started out as a hip-hop artist, now has a huge fanbase not just in Mzansi or the African continent but across the globe

Focalistic is living his dream. The Amapiano artist's hard work is paying off big time. The Ke Star hitmaker now has 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Focalistic has reached 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Image: @focalistic

Source: Instagram

He started out as a rapper and became a star when he jumped on the Amapiano bandwagon. Ever since he featured Davido on the Ke Star remix, he's become an international touring artist.

Focalistic has appeared on numerous billboards in the US and has headlined some of the biggest shows in the UK, US and in Africa.

He's currently living his dream in Portugal where he's performing at some of the biggest stages.

Slikouronlife reports that his fanbase has expanded from an African scale to a global scenery, which is why he has reached this huge milestone on Spotify. The likes of Saudi, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small are some of the few Mzansi artist who have reached the 1 million monthly listeners on the music streaming platform.

Source: Briefly News