Nomfundoh Moh took to social media to thank her fans after winning her first South African Music Awards trophy this weekend

The Amagama hitmaker was named Best Afro Pop Album at the #SAMA28 ceremony, putting her rising career on a solid footing

Nomfundo Moh, an afro pop singer, is grateful to have received recognition at #SAMA28, which was held on Saturday, 27 August, 2022, at SunCity Superbowl in North West.

‘Amagama’ Hitmaker Nomfundo Moh walked away with Best Afro Pop Album at #SAMA28. Image: @iamnomfundomoh, @simmymusicsa, and @shekhinahd

Source: Instagram

The 22-year-old won Best Afro Pop Album for her lit debut album Amagama.

Taking to Twitter, Nomfundo Moh thanked her fans for the overwhelming support she has received since her debut. Nomfundo also hinted that the award would open more doors for her. Moh shared the following post on Instagram:

Following Nomfundo's post, celebrities such as Shekhinah, Cici, Simmy, the Qwabe twins, and many others congratulated the rising star.

Nomfundo Moh's fans also flooded the post with heartwarming comments

@refiloer said:

"The first of many! Congratulations "

@yollzyolanda wrote:

"Congratulations Sis may God continue blessing u more u deserve it❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@nonnybae shared:

"I am here for it!!!!!!!!!yoooh did I not scream when I saw this on Tiktok."

@smirazwide posted:

"From day one I knew we have a Star. Keep growing we love you. Congratulations"

@yaya__zawula

"Well deserved Congratulations @iamnomfundomoh"

@valentine_mathe added:

"Well deserved congrats on your first award babe ❤️"

Makhadzi criticises #SAMA28 in deleted tweets, claiming she was denied resources to perfect her performance

Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi is a South African artist who is always prepared to put on a show-stopping performance, so the difficulties she encountered in showcasing herself in that manner at #SAMA28 upset her.

The energetic performer criticised #SAMA28 organisers in since-deleted tweets posted by controversial blogger Musa Khawula. Makhadzi said she was denied the opportunity to rehearse with the camera operators as she wanted her performance to cater to the needs of the audience in the room as well as those watching on TV.

Makhadzi also addressed being snubbed by the SAMA but finally receiving one at this year's ceremony. The Ghanama hitmaker said that someone must have written her name on the envelope by accident. This comes after she previously missed out on major categories and finally won Tecno Music Video of the Year at #SAMA28.

Source: Briefly News