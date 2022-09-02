Spotify South Africa took to Twitter to announce that AKA's song The World Is Yours has a million views on their platform

The track was originally released in 2016, but it was later added on Spotify after the streaming service was launched in Mzansi in 2018

The fantastic news comes after Supa Mega teased new music on social media to his fans who are eager for his next fire release

AKA is celebrating 'The World Is Yours' reaching a million listeners on Spotify.

AKA is celebrating 'The World Is Yours' reaching a million listeners on Spotify. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Spotify South Africa tweeted the good news and posted it to the timeline. Mega, who was clearly overjoyed, retweeted the sweet post. Spotify shared the following congratualtory post on Twitter:

The song became available on the streaming services shortly after the Mzansi version of the app was launched in the country in 2018.

On Youtube, AKA shared the following stunning visuals for The World Is Yours:

The good news come after Briefly News previously reported that AKA had teased new music to his devoted fans. Supa Mega took to Twitter to share an encrypted message, leaving his followers guessing. Many people believe Mega is working on a new album.

The hip-hop industry appears to be in safe hands as K.O is another Mzansi rapper who has achieved a new milestone. Mr. Cashtime recently celebrated his new song Sete reaching 200 000 views on YouTube, reported Briefly News.

On YouTube, K.O shared the following video:

