Sete hitmaker K.O has taken to his timeline to hype his friend and favourite collaborator Ma-E over his new single

The former Teargas member dropped his brand new song Namanje on Friday and K.O took to his timeline to share its link

Taking to K.O's comment section on Twitter, social media users applauded him for always making sure that Ma-E eats and shines just like him

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

K.O has taken to social media to hype his favourite collaborator's new single. The rapper took to his timeline and posted a link of Ma-E's new single, Namanje.

Ma-E dropped his new single ‘Namanje’ and K.O shared it on his timeline. Image: @mrcashtime, @maezeedoesit

Source: Instagram

Ma-E dropped the single on Friday, 2 September. He's set to drop his new EP later in September. Taking to , K.O wrote:

"Danko! New @MaEzeeDoesIt record just dropped! EP dropping later this month!!! #namanje."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

K.O and Ma-E's relationship goes back a long way. The stars were part of award-winning hip-hop group, Teargas. The two of them have worked on many projects together including Navigator, Better Choices and One Time.

Hip-hop heads took to K.O's comment section and praised him for always hyping his friend and music peer.

@EkoMadashida said:

"SA Hip hop at it again."

@Lepara_la_SA wrote:

"Groetman this is the one!"

@Mashiane_ZA commented:

"I thought it's teargas."

@Njabulokhuzway9 wrote:

"I love what you're doing for this brother will definitely stream."

@iamnxumza added:

"A legend moving quietly amongst snakes. Indoda emadodeni."

K.O announces official release date for Skhanda Republic 3

In other music news, Briefly News reported that K.O announced that he'll drop his new album in a few days' time. The rapper shared that Skhanda Republic 3 will drop mid-September.

Mr Cash Time dropped the leading single to the album recently. Sete reached 1 million views in 10 days on YouTube. He features Young Stunna and Blxckie on the dope banger.

Taking to Twitter, K.O sent hip-hop heads into a frenzy when he shared that date he will release his upcoming body of work. The hip-hop artist wrote that the album will drop on 16 September.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News