Global site navigation

Ma-E Drops New Single ‘Namanje’, K.O Hypes Former Teargas Star’s Track, Fans React: “SA Hip Hop at It Again”
Music

Ma-E Drops New Single ‘Namanje’, K.O Hypes Former Teargas Star’s Track, Fans React: “SA Hip Hop at It Again”

by  Mxolisi Mngadi
  • Sete hitmaker K.O has taken to his timeline to hype his friend and favourite collaborator Ma-E over his new single
  • The former Teargas member dropped his brand new song Namanje on Friday and K.O took to his timeline to share its link
  • Taking to K.O's comment section on Twitter, social media users applauded him for always making sure that Ma-E eats and shines just like him

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

K.O has taken to social media to hype his favourite collaborator's new single. The rapper took to his timeline and posted a link of Ma-E's new single, Namanje.

K.O has hyped Ma-E's new song
Ma-E dropped his new single ‘Namanje’ and K.O shared it on his timeline. Image: @mrcashtime, @maezeedoesit
Source: Instagram

Ma-E dropped the single on Friday, 2 September. He's set to drop his new EP later in September. Taking to Twitter, K.O wrote:

"Danko! New @MaEzeeDoesIt record just dropped! EP dropping later this month!!! #namanje."

Read also

K.O celebrates hit song 'Sete' reaching 200k views on 1st day of its release on streaming platforms, rap fans react: "Let's take it to a million"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

K.O and Ma-E's relationship goes back a long way. The stars were part of award-winning hip-hop group, Teargas. The two of them have worked on many projects together including Navigator, Better Choices and One Time.

Hip-hop heads took to K.O's comment section and praised him for always hyping his friend and music peer.

@EkoMadashida said:

"SA Hip hop at it again."

@Lepara_la_SA wrote:

"Groetman this is the one!"

@Mashiane_ZA commented:

"I thought it's teargas."

@Njabulokhuzway9 wrote:

"I love what you're doing for this brother will definitely stream."

@iamnxumza added:

"A legend moving quietly amongst snakes. Indoda emadodeni."

K.O announces official release date for Skhanda Republic 3

In other music news, Briefly News reported that K.O announced that he'll drop his new album in a few days' time. The rapper shared that Skhanda Republic 3 will drop mid-September.

Read also

Big Zulu releases 'We Run The Road' featuring Nasty C, hip-hop fans react: "Can't compete with Run Jozi"

Mr Cash Time dropped the leading single to the album recently. Sete reached 1 million views in 10 days on YouTube. He features Young Stunna and Blxckie on the dope banger.

Taking to Twitter, K.O sent hip-hop heads into a frenzy when he shared that date he will release his upcoming body of work. The hip-hop artist wrote that the album will drop on 16 September.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel