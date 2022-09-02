Ma-E Drops New Single ‘Namanje’, K.O Hypes Former Teargas Star’s Track, Fans React: “SA Hip Hop at It Again”
- Sete hitmaker K.O has taken to his timeline to hype his friend and favourite collaborator Ma-E over his new single
- The former Teargas member dropped his brand new song Namanje on Friday and K.O took to his timeline to share its link
- Taking to K.O's comment section on Twitter, social media users applauded him for always making sure that Ma-E eats and shines just like him
K.O has taken to social media to hype his favourite collaborator's new single. The rapper took to his timeline and posted a link of Ma-E's new single, Namanje.
Ma-E dropped the single on Friday, 2 September. He's set to drop his new EP later in September. Taking to Twitter, K.O wrote:
"Danko! New @MaEzeeDoesIt record just dropped! EP dropping later this month!!! #namanje."
K.O celebrates hit song 'Sete' reaching 200k views on 1st day of its release on streaming platforms, rap fans react: "Let's take it to a million"
K.O and Ma-E's relationship goes back a long way. The stars were part of award-winning hip-hop group, Teargas. The two of them have worked on many projects together including Navigator, Better Choices and One Time.
Hip-hop heads took to K.O's comment section and praised him for always hyping his friend and music peer.
@EkoMadashida said:
"SA Hip hop at it again."
@Lepara_la_SA wrote:
"Groetman this is the one!"
@Mashiane_ZA commented:
"I thought it's teargas."
@Njabulokhuzway9 wrote:
"I love what you're doing for this brother will definitely stream."
@iamnxumza added:
"A legend moving quietly amongst snakes. Indoda emadodeni."
K.O announces official release date for Skhanda Republic 3
In other music news, Briefly News reported that K.O announced that he'll drop his new album in a few days' time. The rapper shared that Skhanda Republic 3 will drop mid-September.
Big Zulu releases 'We Run The Road' featuring Nasty C, hip-hop fans react: "Can't compete with Run Jozi"
Mr Cash Time dropped the leading single to the album recently. Sete reached 1 million views in 10 days on YouTube. He features Young Stunna and Blxckie on the dope banger.
Taking to Twitter, K.O sent hip-hop heads into a frenzy when he shared that date he will release his upcoming body of work. The hip-hop artist wrote that the album will drop on 16 September.
