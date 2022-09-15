Rapper K.O has reason to celebrate as his banger SETE continues to rise in popularity by achieving impressive accolades less than a month after its release

Channel O took to social media to celebrate K.O's latest win with SETE after the song's immense success in sales

SETE features Young Stunna alongside Blxckie, and the musicians' fans asked Channel O credit to their favourite musicians for the banger

Cara Cara hitmaker K.O has another reason to celebrate because of his latest track, SETE. The rapper K.O's hit song went past gold status mere days after its release.

K.O went platinum with 'SETE' in record time, and fans were thoroughly impressed by his latest win. Image: Instagram/@mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

Channel O shared the good news about K.O on social media, and his fans shared their reactions. Young Stunna and Blxckie were not forgotten by their supporters, who reminded everyone that they had a hand in creating SETE.

K.O's SETE earns him major milestone

Channel O announced that K.O reached platinum in only sixteen days with his song SETE featuring Blxckie and Young Stunna. Speaking to Channel O, K.O said:

"The inspiration was to bring three different people from different worlds, I had an idea to bring together artists from various spaces. I wanted to see what we could cook up, and I am happy with the beautiful smash that is SETE. “

Fans of the rapper celebrated in the comments with the many celebrating K.O. Young Stunna and Blxckie made sure the two got their flowers as fans asked Channel O to acknowledge the two artists' contributions.

@Thusonje commented:

"Naah K.O laced this one."

@Janice_Kasala commented:

"I wish he could just donate the song to Stunna."

@MrElleSA commented:

"Well deserved. It’s a classic record."

@PHAKx21 commented:

"Also give credit to @youngstunna respect to K.O yeeers but stunna played a big role on SETE."

@RaasDeal commented:

"This is massive."

@RMarupine commented:

"He's the main reason we have SETE big up to him."

