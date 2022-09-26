Makhadzi reacted to getting some attention from American singer Tamar Braxton on the socials

The Limpopo-born performer could not contain her excitement after noticing that Tamar Braxton was one of her followers on Instagram

The Ghanama hitmaker shared her joy over it on Twitter as she captured the moment when the iconic singer acknowledged Makadzi

Makhadzi let everyone know that the world-famous Tamar Braxton followed her. The American singer left the Mzansi vocalist delighted.

Makhadzi couldn't handle it when Tamar Braxton gave her attention on social media, the South African singer wanted to celebrate that she got noticed by an icon. Image: Instagram/ @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

The Venda singer made it evident that she has been a longtime fan of Tamar Braxton. Makhadzi thought that Tamar Braxton's father was a reason to celebrate

Tamar Braxton knows about Makhadzi

Makhadzi shared that Tamar Braxton chose to follow the South African singer on Instagram. The singer shared a screenshot showing that Tamar's official account wants to keep up with Makhadzi.

Fans love to see Makhadzi winning as they always show her love on social media. One fan commented that Tamar following her was simply a matter of game recognising game.

@Phop_Khan commented:

"Queens recognising Queens."

@olieh_ramorobi commented:

"Your performance I stood there with an astonished face because it was my first time seeing you. I always wanted to see you dance live and im still recovering from it."

@nchat__kasai commented:

"You just have so much energy."

@leonbrandton commented:

"l love her ."

@nhari_chatz commented:

"I love your energy."

"I'm very beautiful": Makhadzi says South Africans must stop calling her ugly

Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi hit back at peeps who try to diss her.

The Ghanama hitmaker spoke to TshisaLIVE about haters who go after her looks. She responded by expressing her by exclaiming that she loves her physique and complexion.

Makhadzi went on to say the naysayers are insignificant, considering how many people support her compared to them.

Source: Briefly News