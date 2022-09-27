Zakes Bantwini is getting dragged for the way he chose to congratulate K.O's success with the new single titled the SETE

Popular Twitter user Chris Excel suggested that Zakes was twisting everything into a moment to remind others of his greatness

Netizens joined in on the criticism against his tweet as they agreed that the musician did seem genuine

K.O was counting down all the milestones he hit since releasing SETE, and Zakes responded in a way that many people did not appreciate. Many people thought something else was being said between the lines when the Osama hitmaker congratulated K.O.

Zakes Bantwni is getting the side-eye for focusing their attention on himself while congratulating K.O's recent musical success. Image: Instagram/@zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

Zakes Bantwini has given South Africa many hits, and he tried to relate to K.O, but it backfired. Zakes Bantwini is facing accusations of stealing the creator of SETE's thunder.

K.O gets congratulated by Zakes Bantwini for his major hit 'SETE'

What started as a sweet message from Zakes Bantwini to K.O ended up with netizens thinking that there was more to the story. Zakes added that he knows exactly how K.O feels with all his musical success as he sent him well wishes. He wrote:

"I know that feeling congrats Ntokozo."

Many peeps spurred by Chris Excel thought the first part of the compliment shifted all the attention back to Zake's instead of acknowledging what K.O had done. Netizens started speculating that he was jealous of K.O as they debated against anyone who tried to defend him.

@aux4africa commented:

"Come on, he recently experienced it with Osama guys he definitely Didn't mean any malice."

@MashianePeekay2 replied:

"Congratulations is enough. “I know that feeling, Congrats Ntokozo” Ke nonsense."

@Kritik2Mush commented:

"Seeking self validation mxm."

@Ubuzothini_Wena commented:

"A bit of calm down. I’ve been there before. Jealousy if you ask me."

@imperialicon commented:

"Nna Zakes I don’t know him personally so I can’t judge this tweet on his character. But ejo…if I was K.O I’d see nothing wrong in this statement? In which part is Zakes jealous?"

@Fortune__R commented:

"A bit of jealousy involved. Congratulations is enuf. Zakes Bantwini."

"An absolute animal": AKA congratulates K.O for dropping a smash hit 'SETE'

Briefly News previously reported that AKA gave props to K.O for his smash hit. K.O's SETE is second to none as it is keeping AKA's Lemons (Lemonade) at the number 2 spot.

Supa Mega was impressed by K.O's artistic development. The Fela In Versace hitmaker was chuffed over how K.O has grown with his music.

K.O's music-making days began with Teargas. The Cara Cara hitmaker is still going strong after being in the game for over a decade.

