Moonchild Sanelly was beyond our borders for several months, entertaining her fans on a world tour that went all over Europe

The musician has been a part of multiple notable festivals, including Afronation, Glastonbury Festival and more

Moonchild talked about how it felt to go all over the world spreading her music and said it inspired her to aim higher with her career

Moonchild Sanelly is an international sensation who was away from South African shores for months at a time. The electrifying performer described what she gained from travelling the world to show off her talent.

Moonchild Sanelly talked about her experience performing for four months and her plans to dominate internationally. Image: Instagram/@moonchildsanelly

The South African star has been to a number of the world's party capitals, such as Amsterdam, and major concerts like Afronation.

Moonchild Sanelly returns to South Africa after 4-month long tour

Moonchild has been moving around the UK, Europe and Australia, mesmerising concertgoers. The DailySun reports that she has been to the Glastonbury Festival, Afronation, Pukkelpop and Down the Rabbit Hole. Sanelly was also a supporting act for the Gorillaz.

Moonchild said that she enjoyed seeing people singing along to her songs even though they do not speak her native tongue. The musician was also happy she saw so many South Africans while he was overseas. She said:

"We had a wonderful time abroad. We did London, Manchester Amsterdam and many other areas around 30 cities and many other areas."

Moonchild added that the experience only made her want to focus more on growing in the industry. She said:

"I know that one day I will get my Grammy they have been showing me love my team is always going out for me."

The DailySun reports that the singer is already making big plans for her career next year and is set to release music.

Moonchild is definitely climbing up the ranks, as she was recently on the cover of GQ and has a new song ULi with Blxckie that fans are absolutely loving.

@herqueenpeke commented:

"This month's issue of GQ is a must get."

@zube_sky commented:

"Yes that’s it mama, uligwala ndingumhlanguli."

@star_goodkid commented:

"This @moonchildsanelly you have a very unique voice just like @blxckie_"

@cherishthehorror commented:

"Love you!"

@justin_birnstihl commented:

"Brilliant, anything @moonchildsanelly touches is otherworldly!"

