Former Idols SA contestant Mr Music bagged an award at the Eminent Video Music Awards 2022

The talented musician walked away with the Best Visual Video for his fire track Wangigila Khanyi

Mr Music's fans are delighted, and they have showered their fave with genuine compliments after the singer shared a pic with his trophy on Facebook

‘Idols SA’ star Mr Music walked away with the Best Video Visuals award at the Eminent Video Music Awards. Image: Mr Music

Idols SA star Lungisani Mthethwa, known as Mr Music, won big at the 2nd annual Eminent Video Music Awards ceremony. The musician walked away with Best Visual Video at the prestigious ceremony.

The lush event that saw Mr Music become awarded for his incredible work in the song, Wangigila Khanyi, took place on 12 November 2022. The stars dazzled at the Market Theatre in Newton, Johannesburg.

According to The Market Theatre website, the award ceremony recognises young talent and exposes the stars to the mainstream music industry.

It's not the first time Mr Music won the Eminent Music Video Awards trophy. Style You 7 in 2021 reported that Mr Music bagged the Best Newcomer Video for his hit track, Ngikhethe Kahle. Mr Music received the trophy a year after he was crowned the runner-up in Season 16 of Idols SA.

Mr Music wins Best Visual Video at Eminent Video Music Awards after a car accident that almost took his life

Briefly News previously reported that Mr Music was involved in a horrible car crash. The smash happened on 31 October, 11 days before he received huge recognition at the Eminent Video Music Awards.

Speaking to Briefly News at the time, Mr Music confirmed that he was doing well.

After winning the award, the Idols SA star got in touch with Briefly News. Mr Music was happy about getting the award after almost losing his life. Mr Music said:

"After the accident that nearly took my life, God has been planning to make me happy. I got an award for Best Video Visuals yesterday at Eminent Music Video Awards."

Mr Music also shared the good news on his Facebook page, and his loyal stans congratulated him.

Here are some of the comments shared on the viral post:

@Moletelo Rs Motsepe Motsepe said:

"Congratulations, my brother Mr Nyambose, keep it up."

@Nathi Phunyuka Bam Phethe shared:

"May he continue to bless you Well done favourite ❤️"

@Wendy Mokoena wrote:

"That's my boy right there congratulation, more loading."

@Vuicwa Milly posted:

"Congratulations ❣️ My brother, I am proud of you "

@Certified Larney commented:

"Congratulations skhokho Sam!"

@Solana Ratna Pongoma added:

"As you remain the only idols contestant, who's signed by Kalawa who has won 2 awards already."

Check out the video that got recognised by the Eminent Video Music Awards below:

