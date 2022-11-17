South African musician The Kiffness' cat video made its way onto The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

The clip was played as part of a music-sharing segment where the host said people could share entertaining vids

South Africans were super proud of the achievement and congratulated the creative musician for the feat

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Kiffness' entertaining and creative musical antics brought about a humorous cat video that made its way onto The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The Kiffness made a cat video that Jimmy Fallon played on his show, making Mzansi peeps proud. Images: thekiffness/ TikTok

Source: UGC

The TikTok video brought giggles to the famous talk show host's audience was a clip of a cat The Kiffness neighbour had that made strange noises. The talented gent combined the weird noises the cat made with an infectious beat that got Jimmy and his band digging the vibes.

From Mzansi to the world

Jimmy Fallon isn't the only person who was impressed with the musician's talented chops. The Kiffness has over 700 thousand followers on TikTok with over 9 million likes. A recent video of his has accumulated over 2 million views on the platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The clip was well received by proud South Africans who congratulated the man on his surprising achievement. See the happy comments below:

Roxy Coop said:

"This is legit the kiffest thing ever!"

Adene Sanchez mentioned:

"But have they heard the Zol??"

Mil3sZA commented:

"THE WORLD SHALL KNOW THE KIFFNESS "

Anita shared:

"Congratulations! You deserve it, you’re amazing."

Turkish Cats? Turkish Cats! posted:

"Awesome! I gotta say I'm curious if you can collab with Ross Geller."

Carina Tromp said

"Alamapstieks! Well done! he should check out your other videos! "

Vyftien mentioned:

"AWESOME STUFF BROTHER CONGRATS MAN.. SUPER STOKED FOR YOU MAN... "

Tyrone Collins commented:

"Bro, that's amazing Well done "

Antonie shared:

"Legendary "

Nomcebo Zikode has her eyes set on Grammy win after her nomination in the best global performance category

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that Nomcebo Zikode has her eyes set on Grammy win after she bagged a nod alongside Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman. Their single Bayethe has been nominated in the Best Global Performance category.

The Jerusalema singer shared that she had just landed in Nice, France when she heard the exciting news. Taking to her timeline, Nomcebo Zikode posted stunning pics of herself celebrating the news.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News