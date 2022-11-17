Mzansi music producer Prince Kaybee has taken to his timeline to share that he still dreams of being nominated for a Grammy

The Hosh hitmaker congratulated Nomcebo Zikode, Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman for being the latest Mzansi stars to be nominated at the Grammys

Prince Kaybee's fans took to his comment section and let him know that he'll also get a nomination at the prestigious awards because he's talented

Prince Kaybee still dreams of being nominated for a Grammy. The award-winning music producer took to his timeline to congratulate Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman for bagging a nomination at the prestigious awards.

The Hosh hitmaker shared that it's beautiful to see other Mzansi musicians being recognised at the Grammys. Taking to Twitter to congratulate them, Prince Kaybee said:

"Wanna congratulate Zakes, Wouter and Nomcebo for being nominated for a Grammy. What I have always dreamed of and its beautiful to see fellow South Africans do it."

Black Coffee and Ladysmith Black Mambazo are some of the local artists who have won the Grammys. Peeps took to Prince Kaybee's comment section on the micro-blogging app to let him know that his time is alo coming because he's also super talented.

@Nqoerna1 commented:

"Your time is coming, you're amazing."

@MasElmusica wrote:

"You still can achieve this! You're super talented."

@Thabiso88545581 said:

"You're also a GEE. Always remember that."

@021Nongwadla added:

"Nice one."

Nomcebo Zikode celebrates Grammy nomination in France

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nomcebo Zikode has her eyes set on a Grammy win after she bagged a nod alongside Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman. Their single Bayethe has been nominated in the Best Global Performance category.

The Jerusalema singer shared that she had just landed in Nice, France when she heard the exciting news. Taking to her timeline, Nomcebo posted stunning pics of herself celebrating the news. According to TshisaLIVE, the stunner captioned her Instagram post:

"Just landed in Nice and found out that I’m now a Grammy nominated artist!@zakesbantwini @wouterkellerman we did it! #GRAMMYs #BestGlobalPerformance."

The musician's fans took to her comment section to congratulate her. They said that she deserves every good thing that's coming her way.

