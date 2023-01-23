Lady Du is over the moon after many Mzansi artists got international recognition from American stars like Chris Brown, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and many more

Reacting to the Umlando hitmaker's lengthy tweet, fans were dissatisfied with the way she worded her post

Netizens said it seems like she is seeking validation from Hollywood and is unappreciative of the love shown by Mzansi people locally

Lady Du's tweets have once again irritated Mzansi people. The Amapinao star, who is always opinionated about South Africa's showbiz, landed on the wrong side of the internet after her latest post.

Lady Du has received criticism after gushing about the online interactions Sa and Holywood stars have been having the past few days. Image: @ladydu_sa, Gareth Cattermole, and Paras Griffi/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

An ecstatic Lady Du took to Twitter to brag about the international recognition local artists have been receiving, with Nasty C and Chris Brown's online interaction earning them an honorary mention. The Umlando singer wrote:

"South Africa it’s time. Kim and Kendall posted waffle’s tanzania on their status. Chris Brown posted Nasty C. I wake up this morning and Toni Braxton posted Retha the youngest amapiano artist!!! The doors are opening, let’s unite!!!!! We need to be on those billboard charts."

Mzansi irritated by Lady Du "seeking validation" from Hollywood stars

Netizens said the way Lady Du worded her tweet makes it seem like the love Mzansi artists receive from local people is obligatory. Peeps called out the musician, seemingly saying the musician is treating American stars like Gods of global entertainment.

@StumzarM said:

"South African musicians must stop looking for validation from the USA. Being posted doesn't really mean anything. You guys must value yourselves more. This is disappointing."

@therealslae1 shared:

"Basically, our artists need validation from Hollywood."

@Saint_Pablo31 posted:

"The way y’all like to be validated by Americans first before realising that our local artists are amazing will forever be baffling."

@fntse replied:

"We are going through the biggest crisis in this country mara we are worried about whose posting who South Africa is a movie."

@ManqobaShangase commented:

"So, our support to SA artists means absolutely nothing. Then one US artist or celeb posts y'all, then boom, you've made it. Y'all seek too much validation from US celebs for people we see as celebs."

@OnlyBotake also said:

"We need to unite against loadshedding, not for Amapiano le bo Nasty C."

@Kgalisto added:

"Sounds like the validation you've all been looking for."

Chris Brown shows Nasty C some love on Instagram, South Africans excited

In related news, Briefly News reported that Chris Brown acknowledged Nasty C's impressive rap skills on his Instagram Stories. In the clip, Nasty can be seen spitting his On The Radar freestyle.

Local hip-hop lovers spotted the huge cosign on their Instagram timelines and started posting screenshots of the clip on other social media platforms.

Nasty's fans said hopefully more doors will open for him as more people are aware of who he is now.

