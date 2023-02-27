Daliwonga and Ciroc held a lush event to launch his Brenda-inspired song 10KM , which was released on February 10

The Amapiano star couldn't hold the event sooner because he wanted to honour the passing of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes

Despite not being promoted when it dropped, Daliwonga's 10KM made waves among Mzansi music lovers

Amapiano sensation Daliwonga held a star-studded event to launch his highly anticipated Brenda Fassie-inspired song 10KM.

Daliwong claims he launched '10KM' late because of AKA's tragic passing. Image: @daliwonga_fanpage

Source: Instagram

The hit track was released on February 10 as a Valentine's Day gift from Dali to his fans. Still, it couldn't be officially launched on the day, and according to TshisaLIVE, Daliwonga and his team decided to respect AKA's untimely passing. The rapper was gunned down on February 10 on Florida Road, and Mzansi has been in mourning since then.

On February 22, after AKA's burial on February 18, Daliwonga and Ciroc held a lux launch for 10 KM. TimesLIVE claims stars like Bontle Smith, TXC Tarryn, Vyno Miller and other celebs attended the exclusive party at the Opera restaurant in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

Daliwonga's Brenda Fassie-inspired track 10KM receives positive reviews from Mzansi

On February 10, Daliwonga announced on Instagram that he dropped 10KM, and peeps rushed to the comments, saying it was a banger.

@azille.m said:

"I've been waiting for this song for so long, man danko ❤️"

@berneline21 shared:

"10KM on repeat "

@baby_john_make_it posted:

"This song will kill me ❤️❤️"

@ibekweanthony27 replied:

"I wish I could explain the love I have for you, especially when I dance to this tune."

@_t_tim_ commented:

"Dope record mtwana vocals reminiscing Breda Fassie vibes."

@baby_john_make_it also said:

"Even if I can’t hear the language, but the song is the best hit of 2023 ❤️"

@miss_chocolaaate also shared:

"I've been waiting for this song, ntwana. Yho, it’s finally out, asbonge."

@umusamtshengu added:

"NMG has drop another banger, dankie Dali."

