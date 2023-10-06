The Soil is gearing up to release its album Re-Imagined after a brief hiatus

The acapella trio recently welcomed a new member, Theo Matshoba after Buhlebendalo Mda left to pursue a solo career

The group revealed that they had to remove Buhle's vocals and lyrics from the new songs to accommodate their new member

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Former The Soil vocalist, Buhlebendalo Mda’s melodies and lyrics have been removed from the group's new songs in their upcoming album 'Re-Imagined'. Images: ntsikamusic, phindothesoil, teesongstress

Source: Instagram

The Soil is set to release its first album since 2016 and is in high spirits to deliver to its supporters. The group, consisting of Phindo Master P Ngxanga and Ntsika Ngxanga, recently had to say goodbye to vocalist Buhlebendalo Mda who left to pursue a solo career.

Following her departure, the band had to find a new vocalist, thus needing to rid of the old vocals laced by Buhle along with her lyrics, and gave new member Theo an opportunity to step up.

The Soil removes Buhlebendalo's vocals

The Soil is set to end their seven-year-long hiatus with their new album, Re-Imagined after years of work.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

The group, consisting of Phindo 'Master P' Ngxanga, Ntsika Ngxanga, and new member Theo Matshoba, is in high spirits to introduce its new sound.

In doing so, they were also faced with the task of removing former member Buhlebendalo Mda's vocals and lyrics from their new songs.

Native Rhythms owner, Dr. Sipho Sithole told Briefly News what led to the decision:

"So, the reason why we had to remove Buhle's verses from all the songs that are on the album is that we can't release those songs when the owner of the voice is no longer with the group."

He went on:

"And, also remember that this album was initially created four years ago, though it is being released early next year."

Talking to ZiMoja, Dr. Sithole says Theo was faced with a lot of work:

"We had to take out Buhle's vocals and lyrics, and ask Theo to reimagine what was supposed to be there and she came and created even more magic."

The Soil hosts exclusive listening session

Briefly News had the pleasure of attending The Soil's recent listening session ahead of their album Re-Imagined.

Ntsika revealed to the publication that the project was practically complete, confident that it would be a memorable body of work.

The singer went on to say that the group collaborated with some incredible musicians, including a superstar Jazz musician from Pietermaritzburg:

"I don't want to jinx it, but we have featured amazing artists on this album. I can give you one name which is Nduduzo Makhathini."

Nhlanhla Mafu rumoured to leave Mafikizolo

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to claims that Mafikizolo member, Nhlanhla Mafu would be leaving the group to pursue a solo career.

The Afro-pop duo was formed in the late 1990s. Originally a trio, past member Tebogo Benedict Madingoane died in 2004 and Theo Kgosinkwe along with Nhlanhla, had to build the group's legacy to what it is today.

Speaking to Briefly News, Mafu's management debunked the rumours that she would be leaving the group and urged fans to support their new album, Idwala.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News