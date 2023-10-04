Vusi Mahlasela has released a new album that he hopes will touch souls and bring healing

Umoya - Embracing the Human Spirit was in late September 2023 after years of preparation since the COVID-19 pandemic

Mahlasela says the process of completing his newly released body of work was spiritual

Legendary singer Vusi ‘The Voice’ Mahlasela says the recording of his album, 'Umoya – Embracing the Human Spirit' was led by his ancestors. Images: vusimahlasela

Vusi Mahlasela recently released a new album, Umoya - Embracing the Human Spirit, after years of preparation. The singer/ songwriter revealed that he wrote the songs during the COVID-19 pandemic when he and many South Africans were faced with various challenges.

He said that his ancestors led him to tackle various topics to help bring healing to troubled individuals.

Vusi Mahlasela opens up about new album

Vusi 'The Voice' Mahlasela recently released his latest project, Umoya - Embracing the Human Spirit on 22 September.

In conversation with TshisaLIVE, Mahlasela revealed that the album was recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic when the nation and the world at large were grappled with various challenges:

"I recorded the album during the Covid-19 pandemic which was the time that tested humanity."

He went on to say that the recording of the album was spiritual and intentional:

"My creative process during the recording of the album was led by my ancestors, to bring up subjects matters that can bring healing to troubled souls."

Mahlasela was recently part of the vibrant Folklore Festival alongside stars like Sho Madjozi on 16 September.

Vusi Mahlasela reflects on COVID-19 pandemic

The legendary musician opened up about the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, where many artists faced financial constraints due to the harsh lockdowns, with some tackling health issues:

"Covid-19 impacted our lives in many ways, I also experienced health challenges and stress."

He went on:

"I was offered The Flame Studio to record my new songs as demos but the songs directed themselves, led by my ancestral spirits. So because of the history of the place, the music cleansed it in some way."

He concluded by saying that the release of his project is a testament to God's love:

"To have it released now is a spiritual way to acknowledge the supremacy of the Almighty and the undying human spirit."

