Cardi B turned 31 and appears to have new music on the way

The rapper previewed a new song on her social media pages and had her fans amped to hear a new club banger

Fans showered Cardi with warm birthday messages and wished her well on her special day

Eager fans can't wait to hear Cardi B's new single after she previewed it on social media for her birthday. Images: iamcardib

Source: Instagram

Cardi B recently celebrated her birthday but decided to give her fans a present instead. The Bodak Yellow hitmaker has previewed an unknown song on her social media pages and has fans hyped over the potential of new music from their favourite rapper.

Cardi also made an appearance in her hubby Offset's new album, Set It Off which dropped just days after her birthday.

Cardi B previews new song

Cardi B gave her fans a taste of what she's been cooking when she posted a teaser of a new song on her social media pages.

The I Like It rapper gave fans a show when she dropped a short visual dressed in a sultry red dress while surrounded by red roses. Cardi recently turned 31 and her loved ones went all out to make her day even more special:

"Throw it back like it's Thursday, I got cake I'm lit it's my birthday…..Trophies."

Fans hail Cardi B on her birthday

Cardi B was showered with love from her supporters who also couldn't wait to hear the new song she previewed:

chloebailey said:

"Happy birthday!!!!! gorgeous gorgeous!"

teyanataylor responded:

"Happy bday mama!"

jeriah888 asked:

"BELLLLCALISSSSSS WHAT SONG IS THISSSSSSSS??"

atlien1026 commented:

"Not you giving us a gift on your birthday!"

damnsammy__ asked:

"Sooo we dropping this or what?"

no_love_will praised:

"Every time She just don’t missed she kills everything!"

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion reunite for new song

In a recent report, Briefly News shared social media reactions to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's latest song, Bongos.

The ladies first collaborated on WAP which became an instant hit and raked in millions of streams across several platforms, including Spotify which garnered 1.2 billion listens.

Offset went crazy and cheered the ladies on at the MTV VMAs as they performed their new song.

