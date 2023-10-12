American rapper Cardi B shared how her husband, Offset, went above and beyond to surprise her for her 31st birthday

She shared a video clip online where she woke up to their house covered with thousands of rose petals

Netizens were in awe over how Offset continuously displayed love and affection for his wife, Cardi B

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Cardi B recently celebrated her 31st birthday, and her husband Offset brightened up her day with rose petals. Image: @iamcardib, @offsetyrn

Source: Instagram

American rap sensation, Cardi B, shared how her husband, Offset, went above and beyond to surprise her for her 31st birthday.

Cardi B gets a rosy happy birthday wish

The Bronx native turned 31 years old on 11 October. Her husband, who is a member of the Migos, decorated their house with rose petals.

She shared a video clip online where she woke up to their house covered with thousands of rose petals, balloons up in the ceiling and signage which had her name on it.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

In the caption, Cardi B expressed love and admiration for the father of her kids and said she would bite anybody for him.

"Thank you soo much, babe @offsetyrn …you always go beyond for me. I love your skin, I love your face, I love your body, your ankles, I love your soul, I love your heart, I love your fart, I love your faith, I love your talent, I will BITE anybody for you lmaaooooo."

Netizens laud Offset for his continuous display of love for Cardi B

Social media users were in awe over how Offset continuously displayed love and affection for his wife, Cardi B.

Commenting on the video shared by X blogger @Dailyloud, this is what people had to say:

@RichDakvng said:

"I've never seen this kinda celebrity love. I am jealous."

@tseepate joked:

"Men that cheat always go all out. This is beautiful."

@Mawunya_ added:

"I think there's something special between them. They truly love each other. True bonding."

@_adjola

"I so much love this."

freakymarko said:

"One thing about Offset is he goes out his way to keep his wife happy."

derrys added:

"Offset doesn’t get enough credit for how much of a good husband he is to Cardi."

dianamars25 asked:

"Cardi where did you order your man from."

Offset goes crazy after Cardi B’s performance of ‘Bongos’

In a previous report from Briefly News, Offset went berserk for Cardi B after her performance with Megan Thee Stallion at the MTV VMAs.

A viral video showed Cardi B's husband, Offset, enthusiastically cheering them on after performing Bongos, earned praise from fans for his unwavering support.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News