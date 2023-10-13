Hey Neighbour has confirmed that Kendrick Lamar will be coming down to SA and will be headlining the second day of the festival

Nigerian Star Rema will be joining the American rapper as one of the headliners of that day

Netizens are super excited that the Money Trees hitmaker is coming to South Africa this December

Kendrick Lamar is coming to South Africa in December. Image: Arturo Holmes/Arnold Jerocki

'Hey Neighbour' guess what? American rapper Kendrick Lamar will be rocking South Africa this coming festive season.

Kendrick Lamar headlines Hey Neighbour Festival

Yup! it's that time of the year once again. With December around the corner, many festivities will be taking place, and one of those is the much-anticipated event Hey Neighbour set to happen from the 8 to 10 December 2023.

The concert organisers have officially confirmed on Wednesday, 11 October, during their media day in partnership with Primedia, that Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the second day of the show alongside Nigerian star Rema.

The Durban-born rapper Nasty C is also part of the Hey Neighbour lineup.

Hey Neighbour Festival Director Warren Le Grange shared with Briefly News that they will take it up a notch or two and bring Kendrick Lamar, Rema and HER to the festival closely compared to the Coachella of Africa.

He said:

"We pledged to bring you additional beats and unexpected delights, and we're confident that introducing Kendrick Lamar, who is celebrated for their profound lyrics and innovative music, will heighten your excitement by a notch or two.

"Kendrick will join the dynamic line-up alongside Swedish House Mafia, H.E.R., Khalid and The Chainsmokers."

Netizens are excited about Kendrick Lamar's arrival in SA

Shortly after, the festival shared the news on their social media platforms that the Money Trees hitmaker will be one of the international acts that will be headlining. South Africans have shown excitement towards the rapper's forthcoming.

See the comments below:

@Duma08 said:

"So kendrick is there on the 9th??"

@_Lauren__C wrote:

"I'm so excited!!"

@monde_mabhoza replied:

"Sh!t sounds so surreal fr."

@khwezi_imoto responded:

"Trust me I've been waiting."

@malokisa wrote:

"I'll spend my last rand for this."

@senseisambulo said:

"let me go sell my left kidney."

@___BonoloS responded:

"i really want to go."

