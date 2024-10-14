Uncle Waffles recently featured American rapper, Joey Bada$$ on the Wadibusa remix

The DJ wasted no time and even shot a music video with Joey to seal their collaboration, and fans are loving it

Netizens are raving over the new song and praised Uncle Waffles for bringing Amapiano and hip hop together

Uncle Waffles dropped the music video for the 'Wadibusa' remix with Joey Bada$. Image: unclewaffffles

Uncle Waffle is blazing the international trails after bagging a collaboration with Joey Bada$$.

Uncle Waffles releases song with Joey Bada$$

Continuing her phenomenal streak, Uncle Waffles took a break from her many gigs to focus on her music career and delivered another stellar track.

Known for her infectious Amapiano tunes and sleek dance moves, it looks like Waffles and Joey Bada$$ eventually sealed the deal after their meet-up and finally released their song.

Badmon is famous for his conscious raps, so it was a massive surprise to many when he stepped out of his comfort zone for an Amapiano jam - and it worked out for him!

With a music video already out, the Wadibusa remix is another summer-ready jam that is sure to give the artists a cool entry into each other's audiences:

Mzansi reacts to Wadibusa remix

Fans can't get enough of the track and hailed Waffles for making major moves:

kabiwinter said:

"Getting an underground artist to hop on Amapiano? Uncle Waffles is a force to be reckoned with."

Sisana__G was impressed:

"Oh, the Wadibusa remix is everything. Waffles never disappoints!"

Ethelmackay_ was excited:

"Never been this excited for a remix, bring it on, Waffles!"

derek_jpeg wrote:

"Uncle Waffles got Joey Bada$$ on an Amapiano record, dawg! Joey Bada$$, the most backpack, backpack rapper ever! We're definitely living in a simulation, man. Nothing is real at this point, S/O Amapiano fr."

PortiiaS was impressed:

"So proud of your work ethic, Waffles."

Uncle Waffles announces Tanzania remix

In more Uncle Waffles updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ's announcement that she would release the Tanzania remix.

Fans are still raving over the song and couldn't wait to hear what the remake would sound like.

