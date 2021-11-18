Israel Moketse Zulu is leaving Gomora and he spoke to a local publication explaining what had gone down

Israel played the lit role of a gangster called ‘Don’, who brought some major spice to the show which will be missed

Reports claim Israel’s contract was not renewed, however, he is not even upset about it as it gives others a chance to shine

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

On point Mzansi actor Israel Moketse Zulu is leaving Gomora and fans cannot even process this information.

Actor Israel Moketse-Zulu, who is better known for portraying the role of a gangster called ‘Don’ on Mzansi Magic’s hit show 'Gomora', will be leaving the series. Image: @israelmatsekezulu

Source: Instagram

Playing the lit role of a gangster called ‘Don’, Israel kept peeps glued to the screen during his jaw-dropping antics. His presence is definitely going to be missed.

Speaking to Sunday World, Israel revealed that the reason he is leaving the show is not by choice. “Yes am leaving. My contract was not renewed,” the actor said.

Humbly accepting his exit, Israel is pleased that his leaving means other Mzansi actors will be given a chance on the show.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Gomora trends following latest episode: "It has become boring now"

Gomora is trending on social media following an episode. The Mzansi Magic telenovela's fans believe the show's current storyline is now boring, reported Briefly News.

They have shared that they are tired of Don's storyline because it has been dragging on for too long. Israel Matseke- Zulu plays the character of Don in the popular soapie.

The viewers of the show want the producers to hire new writers who will change the storyline. They also shared that they miss their fave in the show, Mam'Sonto - a role played by Connie Chiume.

Sicelo Buthelezi says it's a dream come true to act alongside Israel Matseke-Zulu

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sicelo Buthelezi has shared that his dream of acting alongside veteran Mzansi actor Israel Zulu has finally come true.

Sicelo and Israel share the same set on Gomora. Israel is Sicelo's onscreen dad on the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela. Sicelo portrays the character of Teddy while Israel plays the role of Don.

According to the storyline, Don had a relationship with Teddy's mom, Zodwa, when she became pregnant with Teddy. Don dumped Zodwa for a rich woman but now he is back in their lives.

Source: Briefly.co.za