Mzansi is gearing up for a drama-filled new season of the Real Housewives of Johannesburg that is set to premiere early next year

The show was not only loaded with drama onscreen but the catfights managed to make it off-screen when Christall and Brinette had a brawl

Fans are so excited to see the lady's back in action but things might be different since Sonia Mbele will not be handling the production

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg will be back sooner than expected. The rich lady reality show has been renewed for a third season and fans can barely contain themselves. The fan favourite show will be returning with a different production team.

'The Real Housewives of Johannesburg' will be returning to screens in early 2022. Image: @realhousewivesofjhb

Fans are buzzing after news broke that one of Mzansi's favourite reality shows will be returning for a third season. ZAlebs reported that the show will be on TV screens across the country as early as next year.

The show grew in popularity as peeps could not take their eyes off the drama. The South African reports that earlier this year, the drama crept away from the cameras and manifested in a club fight. Christall Kay, Brinette and Gugu Khathi allegedly threw hands at each other.

While fans are excited to see the dynamic between the ladies after so much tension behind the scenes, Phil Mphela announced that things might just be a little different this time around. Sonia Mbele's production company will not be working on the latest season of the show.

Even though Sonia won't be behind the third season, fans are still excited to have the ladies bringing the heat once again.

