Real Housewives of Joburg (RHOJ) star Christal Kay is currently trying to get her beautiful mansion back

Reports explain that Christal was in the process of selling her home to Kholeka Bubu when the deal went sour

Bubu is allegedly staying in the home illegally and Christal is doing everything in her power to get her removed

Real Housewives of Joburg (RHOJ) star Christal Kay is currently fighting a legal battle that might leave her without a boujee mansion and minus a large chunk from her bank account.

Having dropped jaws with her stunning home on the show, Christal is now doing everything in her power to make sure her R8 million mansion does not get taken away from her, reported OKMzansi.

Christal was in the process of selling her gorgeous home to businesswoman Kholeka Bubu for R8 million when the deal started to go sour.

According to reports made by Sunday World, Bubu paid a deposit of R4 million into a trust, of which only R1 million was transferred to Christal for moving purposes.

When the day came for Bubu to pay the remaining amount, the funds bounced and Christal was left in limbo. After discussing the matter, an agreement was made whereby Bubu was allowed to pay the remainder over three months with a R750 000 fee added on top for the extension.

Three months later and still Christalhas received nothing. The matter is now being handled legally and Christal is fighting to get her beautiful home back.

Bubu allegedly cancelled the agreement and then came with a bond that was found to have been disapproved.

Christal wants her home back, which Bubu is now apparently illegally occupying.

