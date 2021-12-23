Khosi Ngema sang her hit Netflix show’s costar’s praises during a recent interview, revealing that they are like sisters in real life

The lead actress explained how she built an instant friendship with the Gomora star after meeting on their successful series’s set

Ama reiterated her silver screen siblings’ sentiments by expressing her gratitude for being able to share her experiences with Khosi

Blood & Water may have resulted in plenty of success for its actors, but it also created some great friendships. The two actresses who play Fikile and Puleng on the much-talked-about Netflix series apparently have a sisterly connection off-screen.

Khosi Ngema, who plays the role of Ama Qamata’s long-lost sister explained how the pair are similar to their characters. She explained that even though they only met for the first time during filming, they clicked immediately. She said:

“From season one we met for the first time and we hit it off. For us, it was because we were the two leads and really young. We just held on to each other and it's developing. Our friendship is still young but it feels like we've known each other for a very long time. We just get each other and I'm pretty lucky for that.”

According to TshisaLive, Ama is just as grateful for her companionship with Ngema, especially as they both shot into fame. The publication shared an excerpt of a message she wrote to honour her pal, which read:

“If it isn’t obvious already, I’m pretty obsessed with this girl. I couldn’t have dreamt of a better person to walk on this journey with me. Khosi Ngema I love you ..."

'Blood & Water' star ventures into the jewellery business

In more stories related to Khosi Ngema, Briefly News previously reported that the actress had ventured into the jewellery business. The Blood & Water star launched her jewellery collection a few months back.

Khosi partnered with Grace The Brand, according to media reports. She shared that it has always been her dream to jump into the entrepreneurial space.

The stunner took to Instagram to let her fans know that her beautiful pieces are now available for sale. She captioned her post:

"Grace The Brand x Khosi Ngema launches at 10 am SAST today. Can’t wait for you all to get your hands on these beautiful pieces. Love, always."

